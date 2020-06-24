Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,260. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.