Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.84. 14,527,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The company has a market cap of $690.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

