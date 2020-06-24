Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 16,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. 95,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

