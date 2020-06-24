Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

