Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

AMT traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.72. 117,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.99. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.