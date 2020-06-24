Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,953 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. 8,168,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

