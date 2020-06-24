Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,483 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 45,821,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

