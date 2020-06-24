Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 245,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

