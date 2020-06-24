Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,614 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. AXA grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. 4,248,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,219. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

