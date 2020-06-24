Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,028 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 1,779,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

