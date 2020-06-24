Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 15.8% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.67 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

