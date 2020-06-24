Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $297.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.13 and a 200-day moving average of $302.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $261.67 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

