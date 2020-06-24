COVA Reaches Market Capitalization of $720,785.96 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, COVA has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market capitalization of $720,785.96 and $531,518.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.01851281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00112816 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

