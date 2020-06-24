CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,523 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,934,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. 4,060,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,265. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

