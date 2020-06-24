CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,739,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

