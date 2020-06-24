CVA Family Office LLC Invests $142,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.84. 50,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.88 and a 200-day moving average of $324.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.