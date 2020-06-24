CVA Family Office LLC Invests $76,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,664,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

