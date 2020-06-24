CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 3,017,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,759. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

