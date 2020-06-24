CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

Clorox stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.15. 971,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $219.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

