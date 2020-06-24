CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

