CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

