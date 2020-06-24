CVA Family Office LLC Takes $124,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. 60,852 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

