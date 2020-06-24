CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 11,009,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

