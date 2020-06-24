CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

