Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 73,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $178.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

