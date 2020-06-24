Delmar Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:DBCP)

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

DBCP stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Delmar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

