Delmar Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:DBCP)

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.
DBCP stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Delmar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
About Delmar Bancorp
