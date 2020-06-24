Drone Delivery Canada’s (TAKOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 163.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TAKOF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 63,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
