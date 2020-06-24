Drone Delivery Canada’s (TAKOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 163.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TAKOF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 63,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

