Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48,655.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,470 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $184,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $23,711,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $20,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.