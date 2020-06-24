Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $189,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 14,594,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

