Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,893,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Facebook were worth $482,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. 13,875,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $690.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

