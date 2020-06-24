Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,068. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,217 shares of company stock worth $2,578,985. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

