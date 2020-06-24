Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,068. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,217 shares of company stock worth $2,578,985. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit