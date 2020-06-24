Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Invests $2.30 Million in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. bluebird bio accounts for 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in bluebird bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,341. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $143.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

