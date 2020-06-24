Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Purchases Shares of 19,082 Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Uniqure comprises 1.1% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Uniqure by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at $20,296,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,579. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

