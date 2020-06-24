G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded G4S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GFSZY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

