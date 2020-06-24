goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

GSY opened at C$57.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.93. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62. The firm has a market cap of $828.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 7.1199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy from C$45.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

