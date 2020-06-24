Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is Tikehau Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 5.8% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.62.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.70. 106,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,419. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

