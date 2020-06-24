Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 970.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy accounts for 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 6,300,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PE. Barclays upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.