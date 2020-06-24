Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $232,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. 9,776,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,093,957. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

