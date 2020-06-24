Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.13 and a 200 day moving average of $302.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

