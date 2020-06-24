Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.13 and a 200 day moving average of $302.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit