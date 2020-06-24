Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,262,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

