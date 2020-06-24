Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.