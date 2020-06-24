Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,469,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.