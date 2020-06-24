Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $359.01. 1,217,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit