Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. 5,034,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.68. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

