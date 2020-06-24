Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,912,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,312. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.