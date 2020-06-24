Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $134,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.