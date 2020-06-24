IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IMH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,693. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.03.

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,903.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

