IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) is scheduled to be issuing its 3/31/2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IMH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,693. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,903.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.