Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

