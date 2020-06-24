Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

