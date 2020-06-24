Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.52. 445,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

